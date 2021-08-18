Greece holiday: Which are the most recent rules for some lockdown? Are there any measures to make it easier?

Greece has become a popular destination for British holidaymakers now that fully vaccinated travellers can visit the amber list country without the need for quarantine on their return home. Visitors are subject to stricter regulations due to restrictions on some islands.
These restrictions were eased after a decrease in Covid cases.
On Wednesday, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued a new update announcing that “partial lockdowns” in Crete and Zakynthos have been lifted.
Partially locked downs included nighttime curfews in Heraklion, Chania and Zakynthos’ towns.
These regions also had a ban against music being played in their entertainment venues.
These restrictions are no longer in effect. However, Britons who visit Greece must be aware that there are some Covid precautions.
Which rules and restrictions apply in Greece?
The FCDO recommends that travellers keep an eye out for any changes to the Covid regulations and restrictions in Greece.
Some of the most crucial rules are:
In public spaces and public places, such as workplaces or public transportation stations, face masks are required.
For those who wish to attend churches and religious services, there are a limited number of places available.
Public transport has a limit on passenger numbers. Taxis can only transport three passengers in vehicles with seven or more seats. A taxi may transport four passengers if a vehicle is larger than nine. Families are exempt from this rule.
Cross-regional travel outside of mainland Greece, or the islands of Lefkada, Evia and Salamina, can only be done if travellers have proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test or proof of having recovered from coronavirus.
Are there any consequences for Greece’s breach of the Covid restriction?
The consequences of violating the coronavirus restriction in Greece may vary according to the extent of the breach or the location you live in.
According to the Greek Civil Protection, fines for tourists and locals could range from EUR50,000 (approximately PS42.329) to EUR200,000, (approximately PS169.310).
If you don’t follow the instructions to quarantine or self-isolate animals when they are required, your fine could be EUR5,000 (PS4,254)
Are there any entry requirements for Britons who visit Greece?
The UK is allowed to visit Greece and its islands, but they must comply with strict entry restrictions.
Before travelling to Greece by British citizens, they must fill out a Passenger Locator Form.
You must provide proof that you have had a negative COVID-19-PCR test within 72 hours of arriving in Greece, or a positive rapid antigen test within 48 hours of arriving in Greece.
Or, passengers who have been fully vaccinated can also show proof of this status.
Both doses must be received 14 days before they travel.
For entry purposes, Greece accepts proof of COVID-19 recovery.
The NHS COVID Pass allows you to prove that your COVID-19 test results were positive between 30 and 180 days before your departure date.
