Greece holiday: Which are the most recent rules for some lockdown? Are there any measures to make it easier?

These restrictions were eased after a decrease in Covid cases.

On Wednesday, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) issued a new update announcing that “partial lockdowns” in Crete and Zakynthos have been lifted.

Partially locked downs included nighttime curfews in Heraklion, Chania and Zakynthos’ towns.

These regions also had a ban against music being played in their entertainment venues.

These restrictions are no longer in effect. However, Britons who visit Greece must be aware that there are some Covid precautions.

