High-speed rail proponents make another Cascadia line push; release a poll showing voter support

According to polls released by supporters of high-speed rail, three out of five Oregonans and Washington voters support regional high-speed trains. The high-speed train would transport passengers between Eugene, B.C., and Vancouver, B.C.

The survey, conducted by California-based FM3 and released by Fast Forward Cascadia, shows that 43% of voters surveyed from the two states strongly support high-speed rail and another 19% somewhat support it. A total of 27% oppose, or are somewhat opposed to, high-speed rail.

- Advertisement -

Rachel Smith is the CEO and president of the Seattle Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce.

Publited at Wed 18 August 2021, 05:07.38 +0000