How I won’t finish The Legend of Zelda: Breath of Heaven Wild

Some games are destined to live in your memory forever. These games are instant hits and people will talk about them for many years, sometimes decades. These games are often on the best-of lists and they get played over and over. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of these games.

Breath of the Wild was first released in 2017 as the Nintendo Switch’s launch title. It has been four years since its release. It has been enjoyed by many and is now being sought after by many who are eagerly awaiting its sequel in 2022. The Nintendo Switch was six months old when I bought the first copy of the game. It was the first time I had the chance to play it. Although it was too late to hear the praises, the game had already been voted one of the greatest video games ever made. Every second of it was a joy. Although it was difficult, I persevered. I have spent many hours working on Breath of the Wild. The majority of the tasks I have done (except for finding the 900 Korok seed because thank you). There’s just one thing that I’ve never done: Beat the game.

All the story quests have been completed up until the end. Even spied in Ganon’s castle. However, I cannot bring myself to save Hyrule. My controller is always on the sidelines when I make a decision to jump. It’s impossible for me to resist the temptation. The adventure ends when Breath in the Wild is completed. There’s always something more to learn, as long as it isn’t over.

There’s a good chance that I am not the only one. There are many other gamers who do it–and this is not only with Breath of the Wild. I took years to complete the first Kingdom Hearts, and several months to complete Control. To this day I haven’t completed button-mashing Final Fantasy X-2 and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey. It’s not about losing your interest, it’s more about wanting to continue to have fun. Mass Effect: Legendary Edition was released and I ate it all. Now I regret that I didn’t take my time. It wasn’t enough I enjoyed it.

It might seem absurd to refuse to finish a game. Let’s face it, sometimes the final part of a game is not the most enjoyable. Many times, I have been disappointed in the ending of a story (::cough;: Mass Effect3::cough?:) or the fact that my character did not get the closure that I wanted. These things were not important until recently. The point of the game, and the story, isn’t the ending.

You will also have more time to spend with your favorite characters if you avoid a tragic end. Although restarting the game (and New Game+ for some titles) is possible, it is not as satisfying as being able to have something new. Because it was something new to me, I can still recall the excitement of finding the Omega Ruins in a replay Final Fantasy X. Although downloadable content may be a good option, I often forget the controls and end up with nothing.

I don’t know if Breath of the Wild will ever be finished. Because I have completely lost the basics of how it works, I won’t be returning to play this game again. Although I still have plans to play it again before the sequel is out, knowing that there will be a new installment makes it more appealing. For now, I am sticking with my guns. I don’t mind not finishing this Zelda variation, but it also means that I have many more worlds to explore.

