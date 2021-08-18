Jason Manford sends a heartbreaking final text message to Sean Lock: He has died Co-star of his life before his passing

After the death of Sean Lock, comedian Jason Manford expressed shock. He was surrounded by his family and friends when he died at 58.
A representative for his estate confirmed that he was battling cancer at time of death.
Off The Kerb Productions released the following statement: “It’s with deep sadness that we must announce Sean Lock’s passing.
He died from cancer at home, surrounded and loved by his family.
The couple added, “Sean will always be missed by everyone who knew him.” In these difficult times, we ask that his children and family be kept private.
READ MORE: Louise Redknapp ‘longing to meet someone new’ amid Jamie’s new romance
Jason, 8 Out Of Ten Cats star, shared an emotional tribute to Jason.
Jason wrote in a series of tweets: “I am absolutely devastated about this.”
He said, “So sad for his children and wife. He was one of the most funny men I have ever met and I loved making him laugh occasionally on 8 out 10 Cats, my first television job. “RIP mate xx.”
Jason shared later a screenshot from a text message that he had sent to Sean July 28.
Other celebrities also took to social media for their condolences. Richard Osman said: “Over fifteen years producing Out Of 10 Cats’ Sean Lock made my laugh so many times.” He is a comic genius with a unique voice. Love to his family and his many friends #RIPSean.”
Alan Davies tweets: Comedy on the stage and hilarious off. Our stand-up careers were just beginning when we met each other in 1988. He was a quiet man who struggled with health issues. I had not seen him for many years, but it is a sad day to see Anoushka today. Locky, RIP.”
Lee Mack, Sean’s comedian friend, added that “I knew this day was coming for a while but it’s not less heartbreaking.”
He was a true genius in both comedy and real life. He will be missed so very much.”
Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 11:01:20 +0000