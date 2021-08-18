Jason Manford sends a heartbreaking final text message to Sean Lock: He has died Co-star of his life before his passing

After the death of Sean Lock, comedian Jason Manford expressed shock. He was surrounded by his family and friends when he died at 58.

A representative for his estate confirmed that he was battling cancer at time of death.

Off The Kerb Productions released the following statement: “It’s with deep sadness that we must announce Sean Lock’s passing.

He died from cancer at home, surrounded and loved by his family.

The couple added, “Sean will always be missed by everyone who knew him.” In these difficult times, we ask that his children and family be kept private.

