By Newslanes Media
Jimmy Carr says he loved Jimmy Carr on 8 out of 10 Cats co-star Sean Lock's death

Sean Lock, comedian and television presenter, has tragically died at the age of 58.

A representative for his estate confirmed that he was battling cancer at time of death.

Off The Kerb Productions released the following statement: “It’s with deep sadness that we must announce Sean Lock’s passing.

He died from cancer at home, surrounded and loved by his family.

The couple added, “Sean will always be missed by everyone who knew him.” In these difficult times, we ask that his children and family be kept private.

Jimmy Carr, Jimmy Carr’s 8 Out Of 10 Cats star, has now taken to Twitter to pay tribute to his friend.

Jimmy wrote: “Brutal news today about Sean Lock” in view of his Twitter following of 6.6 million.

He was my best friend. “I’m looking at clips right now of him – crying and laughing.”

His post ended with the words: “I will miss him so much.”

Celebrities have taken to social media as well to pay their respects. Richard Osman said: “Over fifteen years, Sean Lock was the source of my laughter. An original and powerful comic voice. His family and many friends are his greatest love. #RIPSean

Alan Davies tweets: “Sad News about Sean Lock. Comedy on the stage and hilarious off. Our stand-up careers were just beginning when we met each other in 1988. He was a quiet man who struggled with health issues. I had not seen him for many years, but it is a sad day to see Anoushka today. Locky, RIP.”

Lee Mack, Sean’s comedian friend, said that he knew this day would come for some time. However it is still heartbreaking.

He was a true genius in both comedy and real life. He will be missed so very much.”

She said that there was something strange on her back. I inquired about it and she told me it was a black patch with a rough texture. It was approximately the same size as a piece of 10p. “

He said, “I didn’t know how long it was there.” I didn’t notice any pain or itching, and there wasn’t anything that could have made me pay attention.

It was in my small back and not visible in a mirror.

A biopsy was performed at Guy’s Hospital in London and it was found that the patient had malignant melanoma, or skin cancer.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 13:01:49 (+0000).

Latest article

