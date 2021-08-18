Kevin Durant, Draymond green tell the truth about their lives Their renowned Warriors battle

Draymond Green has a bright future as a media personality when his playing days are over if he wants it, and the Golden State Warriors big man is already getting an early start with his new show “Chips” for Bleacher Report. Green invited Kevin Durant, a former teammate to his episode. The two had an authentic and honest conversation about a range of topics from KD’s life.

The most illuminating moment of the conversation happened when Green asked Durant about their blow up late in a regular season game against the Clippers during KD’s final season in Golden State. Green and Durant both tried to rebound during regulation, but Durant won it. Green pushed Durant’s ball onto the ground, before it fell and was turned over. Green and Durant engaged in a lively conversation at the bench, despite it being November’s regular season match.

The Warriors would suspend Green from the team’s front office. After injuries to Durant, Klay Thompson, in the NBA Finals, against the Raptors in the NBA, the Warriors fell short of three-peating. Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets during the offseason.

A clip featuring Durant and Green discussing the incident can be viewed here. You will also find a transcription of their conversation below.

The transcription is below. Green asked: “How much was your argument against Clippers able to drive you ultimately to leave the Warriors?”

Durant: The argument wasn’t what happened, but the behavior of everyone… Steve Kerr tried to act like that didn’t happen. Bob Meyers attempted to correct you, and thought that this would cover everything. It was a very difficult situation, and it felt so overwhelming for the group. This was our first experience with something like this. When Scottie refused to go in for the last dance, everyone said that Scottie was crazy. That was what we needed. It was enough to just throw everything on the floor and then say “yo Dray K, that was so fucked-up that we even had that to go through, let’s just wipe it off and complete the task.” I doubt we actually did this, but we danced around the issue. It was just weird how everything felt. We didn’t act as we said we would. Communication is important and family should always come first. This is what really irritated me. GreenHazel, his wife, was in her car at 1:45 when we returned from LA. They put me in the room for an additional 1:45. Then they told me to apologize. They tried to get me to apologize, telling me that I would talk to K. But they wouldn’t tell my what to say. They went on and talked for about 1:45, talking all sorts of crap, until they finally realized that we aren’t getting to K. We’ll try again tomorrow morning. They met up again the next day and said that you had slept on this. I then told them, “Y’all ready to screw it up.” K and I are the only ones who can fix this. There’s no way to make it right. This is what y’all will do. They fucked this up, in my opinion. Durant: GreenThey told me straight away that we were going to suspend your participation in this game. They laughed at me. Literally, I laughed. Bob laughed so hard that he said to me, “Wow, that wasn’t the reaction I expected.” I replied, “I’m going to either laugh at you or slap you. I chose to laugh. Your jokes are funny, so I will be laughing. It’s also interesting to see you repeat the exact same things I said that day.

Right after the incident, this website wondered if this was how the Warriors’ dynasty would end. This is exactly what occurred. Green had mentioned in the earlier conversation that Durant seemed ready to leave even though their fans were angry at the Clippers.

Green stated that “I believe after year two you were over it. You were done with the whole thing and were ready to move on.” We had an opportunity to triple-peat and that was what I believe brought you back home to Golden State in year 3. It didn’t feel right anymore.”

It was a great conversation between Green-Durant. Both players clearly have animus towards the Nets management regarding how they handled the Clippers incident. Durant eventually signed with the Nets before the start of the next season. Although the Warriors might not like it, this rare glimpse into how future Hall of Famers viewed one of their most memorable moments in their lives was fascinating.

Draymond, never stop talking. The next episode is coming soon!

Publiated at Thu, 20 Aug 2021 02:05:48 +0000