Kobe Bryant Documentary: Watch ABC News’ Superstar. Special on Lakers legend

Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and nine others were killed in a helicopter accident that took place near Calabasas. Bryant’s death was more than a year and a half ago. His impact is still felt far beyond the NBA.

Bryant’s birthday is August 23rd, and Kobe Bryant Day Aug. 24, for Bryant’s Nos. ABC News will revisit Bryant’s life as part of the “Superstar” series. Bryant’s search for greatness on the dance floor and in his personal life, as well as his tragic death will be explored during this documentary.

New interviews will be conducted with Bryant’s former teammates and those who covered Bryant throughout his long career. ABC News also pulled Bryant interview transcripts from its archives. This will allow Kobe to tell his story.

This is everything you need about “Superstar: Kobe Bryant”.

How to view ABC’s Kobe Bryant documentary

Date of release: Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. ET What to look out for: ABC, Hulu, fuboTV

ABC will air “Superstar: Kobe Bryant”, Wednesday Aug. 18, at 10 p.m. At 10 p.m., the special premieres. ET. It can also be streamed via Hulu or fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

How will “Superstar: Kobe Bryant” cover you?

Here’s ABC’s description of the “Superstar” series:

The producers of ABC News’ No. The all-new TV event “Superstar” is the new television series that has been rated #1 on ABC News’ “20/20” and the “Truth and Lies” channels. This new series of one-hour episodes features exclusive footage as well intimate details about American mavericks like Robin Williams, Kobe Bryant and Whitney Houston. This series takes viewers deep into the lives of icons, and includes interviews with family members and friends who share the dramatic highs as well as the tragic costs associated fame.

Trailer for ‘Superstar Kobe Bryant’

Trailer for Superstar: Kobe Bryant shows snippets of interview with Tracy McGrady, Hall of Famer and WNBA Star Diana Taurasi. Also featured are veteran journalists Ramona Shelburne and Bill Plaschke.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 12:45:14 (+0000).