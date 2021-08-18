Quantcast
26.4 C
United States of America
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
type here...
Sports

Liverpool’s new PS80m transfer problem as Ismaila Saar Makes your position clear

By Newslanes Media
0
4

Must read

Liverpool's new PS80m transfer problem as Ismaila Saar Makes your position clear

Sarr’s move to Anfield has been in the news for some time. He was a star in Watford’s shocking 3-0 victory over Liverpool in March 2020.

Reports in Italy now claim that Liverpool have retained their interest in Sarr and are prepared to splash out PS40m on a move.

- Advertisement -

Dharmesh sheth, Sky Sports’ Sky Sports spokesperson claims that Liverpool would need to offer Watford twice as much to be even considered selling.

“I’m told that Sarr has not asked to leave and the quote I was given, ‘He wouldn’t ask to leave, he is happy’,” Sheth said on Sky Sports.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 17:10:16 (+0000).

- Advertisement -
Previous articleElvis Funeral: Linda Thompson, a former girlfriend of Elvis shares photographs of her at King’s Funeral
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks