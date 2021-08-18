Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s next transfer priority It is evident after Varane’s signing

Manchester United can be pleased with their work in the summer transfer window, but as we edge ever closer to the deadline at the end of August, there remains one piece of major outstanding business. The additions of Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are important ones which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes will turn United into genuine Premier League title contenders, yet a piece of the puzzle is still missing.

Borussia Dortmund signed Sancho for PS73million. He brings excitement, but more importantly, consistency, to the table. - Advertisement - At 21 years old, he is a world-class winger who arrives at Old Trafford with great potential. Varane must be the solid defense United are striving to achieve in order to partner captain Harry Maguire. His leadership skills and experience are unparalleled, with his three La Liga titles and four Champions League trophies, as well as the World Cup. United has now stopped interest in Kieran trippier due to Atletico Madrid’s high asking price. With the realization that Diogo Dalot could provide support to Aaron Wan Bissaka, internal affairs are the priority. - Advertisement - JUST IN: Man Utd handed Goretzka boost as Bayern chief details contract stance

Paris Saint-Germain has contacted him to try to get him signed for a lower fee or a free transfer to June 2022. The Independent says PSG are willing to pay him PS510,000 per week to join the club next summer – and that doesn’t appear to be an idle threat, given their recruitment spree this summer. After the arrivals of Gianluigi Donrumma and Sergio Ramos, Lionel Messi has ended the threat of Pogba being lost. However, it will continue to haunt the Frenchman as long as he remains in the same situation. United have made it clear they want Pogba to stay and have already offered him a new contract which was worth PS350,000 per week, as per The Star. - Advertisement - The 28-year old must be persuaded that Old Trafford is his best option. Although United’s hierarchy is well aware of the challenges involved in negotiating with Mino Raiola, and will not be willing to bend to his demands, they must also recognize Pogba’s significance to the team.

United had no doubt that this was the case, and Saturday’s win over Leeds of 5-1 will serve as a reminder. Pogba contributed four assists to the match. This is in addition to his overall creative contributions for 2020/21. Simply put, Pogba has attributes that no one else offers. He is a great link between Fred and Scott McTominay, holding midfielders. Pogba is able to break through lines and disrupt opposition. He can also win possession, move forward, shape matches, and drive forward. Pogba is exceptional and should be paid accordingly. United could see value in paying less for an influential player like Pogba if they felt it was necessary to give David de Gea PS375,000 per Week in 2019. According to The Sun, Pogba has become ‘increasingly hopeful’ about United’s success and is encouraged by Solskjaer’s encouragement. United must strike quickly and reach an agreement on a new contract with one of its most important players.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 04:46.49 +0000