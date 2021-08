He is a natural fit for Manchester United, if Paul Pogba does not sign a new contract or is sold.

Paris Saint-Germain is the most probable avenue to see that happen at this time.

Tchouameni, who is a lot more reliable than Pogba in terms of his maintenance and performance, can be brought in.

Tchouameni can be replaced if they are able to fill the space Pogba has created in their squad.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 06:43:13 (+0000).