NBA 2K22 Ratings Tracker: Updated list of the top NBA players Position in 2021 Release

The latest version of “NBA 2K” will give fans a glimpse at how their favourite players will be ranked.

On Wednesday, “NBA 2K” will release ratings for several league players. The rating system begins with some of the top league players, such as Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Giannis Antounmpo.

Don’t expect to see many, if any, players rated as high as 99 like Madden has typically done with its athletes. Curry and LeBron James are the highest-rated players in “NBA 2K21”.

Sporting News will track the most notable names as they are released.

NBA 2K22 Ratings

Player Overall rating Kevin Durant 96 Stephen Curry 96 Giannis Antetokounmpo 96 Nikola Jokic 95 Damian Lillard 94 Jayson Tatum 90 Zion Williamson 89 Trae Young 89 Khris Middleton 88 Jrue Holiday 85 LaMelo Ball 84

What date is NBA 2K22 due to be released?

Date of release:Friday, September 10

While the ratings will be available starting Wednesday, fans must wait until September 10 to see the complete game.

The game will release on the same date on all platforms. It is expected to be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and Xbox One.

NBA 2K22 Price

Prices will vary depending on the version and console you choose.

Current-gen Standard Edition cost: $59.99

The standard edition (next generation) is $69.99

NBA 75th anniversary edition (current-gen), $99.99

NBA 75th anniversary edition (next generation): $99.99

WNBA 25th anniversary edition (next generation): $69.99

