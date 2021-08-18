Netflix has just released the hit Netflix documentary “The Social Dilemma”. YouTube at no cost

The Social Dilemma is a Netflix documentary that exposes the true dangers of AI, social media and other technologies. You can watch The Social Dilemma now for free if you don’t have Netflix.

The film, directed by Jeff Orlowski is a warning tale about the dangers of social media dependence and obsession. As Angie Han wrote on Mashable , “Over 93 minutes, it touches upon surveillance, capitalism, addiction, and polarization; looks into social media’s detrimental effects on everything from self-esteem to democracy; serves up personal anecdotes and emphatic pleas and detailed data analyses.”

Interviews with insiders from the tech industry will help you to reevaluate the dominant social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Netflix released the entire film to YouTube, so anyone can see it free of charge. You can choose your favorite!

