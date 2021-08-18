Nick Rolovich, Washington State’s coach faces a decision getting COVID-19 vaccine

Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared Wednesday that every school employee in Washington must have COVID-19 vaccinations by October 18 to be eligible for employment.

“Individuals who refuse to get vaccinated will be subject to dismissal,” Inslee said. Exemptions will only be granted to those who have “legitimate medical grounds” or adhere to “sincerely held religious beliefs”.

Washington State football coach Nick Rolovich won’t be vaccinated if he doesn’t have one of these reasons.

Rolovich declared July 21 that he wasn’t vaccinated so he would not be attending the Pac-12 football Media Days. This required all attendees to have been vaccinated. Rolovich was the Pac-12’s only head coach who attended the virtual event.

“I have elected not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine for reasons which will remain private,” Rolovich wrote in a statement on Twitter at the time. While I made this decision for myself, I recognize that each individual, including coaches and staff, has the right to make their own decisions regarding COVID-19 vaccination. “I will not comment on this decision further.”

Just a week after his Twitter statement, Rolovich said in a Zoom interview that he would follow Washington State’s policies for unvaccinated individuals.

Rolovich stated that he would adhere to any policies implemented at state, local or conference level for unvaccinated people. “I am not against vaccinations, and I support all who are vaccinated.”

This is the bulk of Nick Rolovich’s prepared statement regarding his decision not to get the vaccine. I will adhere to any policies implemented for unvaccinated people. “I’m not against vaccines, and I fully support anyone who decides to get vaccinated.” pic.twitter.com/sG5ke9QAVW — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_)July 27, 2021

Rolovich’s next move is not clear now that Inslee has given him a mandate. He has not yet responded to Inslee’s announcement. When asked Aug. 9, whether the vaccine would be given to him if Inslee gave an order, he refused to answer.

We’re testing every day. All rules are being followed. I don’t know what exactly he’s going to say, but it’s something definitely to always consider,” Rolovich said.

In a statement, Washington State’s Athletic Department said it will “work to ensure that the mandates contained in the Governor’s Proclamation [are] followed.”

“We applaud the efforts of Governor Inslee to protect the health and safety of the people of Washington,” the department said, per KREM.com. Washington State Athletics will ensure that all guidelines regarding health and safety around COVID-19 are adhered to by staff, coaches, and student-athletes. We will also work with the Governor to make sure the requirements in his Proclamation are met.

Publiated at Thu, 20 Aug 2021 02:05:56 +0000