Nintendo Direct Pokemon Presents Live Stream: Receive NEW Pearl, Diamond, and Arceus Updates

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company will host a new stream to discuss the upcoming Pokemon video game.

The Pokemon Presents today is a Nintendo Direct that’s dedicated to Pokemon games.

For UK fans, the Pokemon Presents live broadcast will be at 2pm BST on August 18.

The Pokemon Company announced the news via Twitter. They also provided a preview of what we can expect.

For a Pokemon Presents video, tune in at 2PM BST on Wednesday 18 August 2021 to see a presentation with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl.

The event can be viewed live right here. You can play the YouTube embed by clicking on it below at 2pm BST.

The event will feature new footage and release dates, as well as possible bonuses for pre-orders.

Pokemon Legends Arceus is the most anticipated new game, and it launches in the first quarter of next year.