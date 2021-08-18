Nintendo Direct Pokemon Presents Live Stream: Receive NEW Pearl, Diamond, and Arceus Updates

Nintendo and The Pokemon Company will host a new stream to discuss the upcoming Pokemon video game.
The Pokemon Presents today is a Nintendo Direct that’s dedicated to Pokemon games.
For UK fans, the Pokemon Presents live broadcast will be at 2pm BST on August 18.
The Pokemon Company announced the news via Twitter. They also provided a preview of what we can expect.
For a Pokemon Presents video, tune in at 2PM BST on Wednesday 18 August 2021 to see a presentation with Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl.
The event can be viewed live right here. You can play the YouTube embed by clicking on it below at 2pm BST.
The event will feature new footage and release dates, as well as possible bonuses for pre-orders.
Pokemon Legends Arceus is the most anticipated new game, and it launches in the first quarter of next year.
This brand-new Pokemon game is set in the Sinnoh area, hundreds of years after the events of Diamond and Pearl.
Official description: “You will be taken to Sinnoh, which is the location for Pokemon Diamond or Pokemon Pearl.”
This story takes place in an era long gone, prior to the existence of ideas like Pokemon Trainers or a Pokemon League.
“All around you will find Pokemon in wild environments, which make Sinnoh different from any region that you might remember from Pokemon Pearl and Pokemon Diamond.”
Arceus can be described as an action-oriented game where you must watch Pokemon in order to understand their behavior and then catch them using a Poke Ball.
The Nintendo Switch Remakes of Diamond and Pearl will be available at the tail-end 2021.
Although the game’s design is more similar to early Pokemon games (although Nintendo promised a few surprises), it will be much more faithful.
The original story was faithfully reconstructed, with the same sense of scale as the originals’ cities and roads.
People who have played Pokemon Diamond or Pokemon Pearl may be able to revisit old places and experience familiar scenes again. Many new surprises and encounters await those who venture into Sinnoh for their first time.
Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 12:39:59 +0000