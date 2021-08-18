PICTURE EXCLUSIVE – Pixie Geldof has her first child Child

- Advertisement -

Pixie Geldof gave birth to her first child together with George Barnett.

The model, 30, was seen for the first time since welcoming her bundle of joy on Wednesday, as she pushed along her newborn in a pram during a stroll in east London.

Pixie revealed that she was pregnant in March, when she showed George her bump while on a walk with The New Puritans drummer George.

Pixie chose a casual grey hoodie with a black coat as she joined George on the walk along side their baby.

Bob Geldof’s daughter and Paula Yates, the late rockstar wife of Bob Geldof was accompanied by their pet dog. The pair visited a bakery before they continued on their journey.

George, who was married to Pixie in 2017, chose a casual jacket and jeans while he walked into the shop. His wife waited outside.

MailOnline reached out to Pixie Geldof’s representative for comments.

Rumours: Pixie was seen first with her baby in March, although she has not publicly confirmed it. (Photo taken in April).

After taking her baby on a walk, the star stood patiently at the bakery waiting with her pet dog.

Pixie showed off her bump at a March outing, but she never confirmed it. MailOnline had previously reached out to her representatives.

Since 2017, the fashion icon has been married to George, a drummer for The New Puritans. They tied the knot during a grand ceremony in Majorca.

With guests such as Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Nick Grimshaw, Alexa Chung, Daisy Lowe, and close friends, were Daisy Lowe, Daisy Lowe, and Daisy Lowe, who were also bridesmaids.

They are friends with Princess Eugenie, and they attended the 2018 wedding of Jack Brooksbank to her.

This celebrity offspring is Bob Yates’ third child, Paula Yates’ daughter. She tragically passed away in 2000 at the age of 41 from a heroin overdose.

They were married in 1986 and had three children, Pixie, Fifi and Peaches. Unfortunately, their tragic story was repeated in April 2014. Their middle child, Peaches, died from an overdose at 25.

Paula’s TV career was interrupted by infidelity rumours. Rupert Everett, an actor recently shared details of their 6-year-old affair that began in 1982.

Rupert describes Paula as having ‘clung to’ Bob, but she repeatedly resented him throughout their marriage.

Paula was famously interviewed INXS’ frontman Michael Hutchence in bed at The Big Breakfast TV in 1995. This happened when the couple were already involved in a relationship.

He had split from Helena Christensen five months before the interview was aired. She had also left her husband.

Paula, with whom she had three daughters, Peaches, Pixie, and Fifi, left Bob to start a new relationship with Bob. Her husband was devastated. Paula gave birth to Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily in 24 days.

Michael killed himself in a hotel room in Australia two years later. Paula was unable to believe that Michael would leave her and their child unintentionally.

Paula, 41 years old, was later found dead from a heroin overdose three years later.

Bob adopted Tiger Lily after her tragic parents’ deaths. She was able stay with her sister, Peaches. Paula’s 25-year-old daughter Peaches, died from an overdose in April 2014. Bob and Paula were again faced with tragedy.

Peaches gave birth to Astala (age eight) and Phaedra (age seven). Bob will have his third grandchild, Pixie.

Pixie sang Twin Thing about Pixie’s loss. They were 18 months apart when they were born. The lyrics to Twin Thing read, “Wish I had known you as my skin/ To feel the pain that you felt/ Wish that we could have that twin thing.”

She told The Irish Times: ‘It was unspoken that we knew it was quite precious and it was unspoken that we would work on it until it was perfect.

“There was a moment when I didn’t want to record it, but then I realized that I had met people who have written songs that helped me tremendously and made me feel connected even though I felt disconnected.

Famous parents: This is the model’s third child. Paula Yates and Bob Geldof died in 2000 from a heroin overdose. (left 1995). The tragedy continued in April 2014, when Peaches, their 25-year-old daughter died from an overdose. (right with Pixie 2013)