PS5 Controllers Reduced to PS35 At B&M: Find out if your local shop has stock now

If you managed to secure a PS5 console and want another controller, then B&M is the place to go.

This UK retailer currently sells PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers at a price of PS35.

This is a great deal considering that retailers such as Currys, GAME, and Argos sell the PlayStation 5 controller at PS59.99.

Check if your local B&M store has stock by visiting the website and typing in your postcode.

According to reports, B&M shops in Barking, Leytonstone, and Willesden are currently open.

Same applies to stores located in Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle Upon Tyne, as well as Southampton.

DualSense is the most amazing feature of the PlayStation 5 console.

Advanced haptic feedback is a feature of the device that adds an additional layer to immersion in certain games.

Astro’s Playroom has the DualSense, which recreates the feeling of being on ice or caught up in a storm.