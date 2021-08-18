PS5 Controllers Reduced to PS35 At B&M: Find out if your local shop has stock now

If you managed to secure a PS5 console and want another controller, then B&M is the place to go.
This UK retailer currently sells PlayStation 5 DualSense controllers at a price of PS35.
This is a great deal considering that retailers such as Currys, GAME, and Argos sell the PlayStation 5 controller at PS59.99.
Check if your local B&M store has stock by visiting the website and typing in your postcode.
According to reports, B&M shops in Barking, Leytonstone, and Willesden are currently open.
Same applies to stores located in Liverpool, Manchester and Newcastle Upon Tyne, as well as Southampton.
DualSense is the most amazing feature of the PlayStation 5 console.
Advanced haptic feedback is a feature of the device that adds an additional layer to immersion in certain games.
Astro’s Playroom has the DualSense, which recreates the feeling of being on ice or caught up in a storm.
DualSense Controller also features adaptive triggers that provide different resistance levels depending on what is happening.
You can have it get stuck if your in-game weapons jam, or if you are firing a bow.
It’s slightly heavier than the DualShock 3 but the benefits far outweigh its shortcomings.
Although the PS5 consoles are now at a significant discount, it is not for everyone.
The launch of this console has been impeded by stock issues, which have caused Sony to struggle to produce enough units.
You can still get a PS5 if you want to, so it is a smart idea to save some popular stock checking accounts to receive more information and alerts.
These include Digital Foundry Deals and Stock Informer.
Some accounts have Discord groups available for PS5 customers. Others have alerts and live streaming on websites like YouTube.
