Sophie Falkiner (48) shines as she displays her beauty. age-defying physique

Sophie Falkiner displayed her toned physique as she went for a swim at Sydney’s Harbour on Wednesday.

The TV presenter-turned-model proved just how fit she is as she undertook a seaside exercise session amid the lockdown in New South Wales.

The 48-year old blonde beauty wore a full-length black swimsuit for the occasion.

Sophie felt at home in the water and let her hair down, while enjoying her swim. She wore her black hairtie as an accessory to her wrist.

Her buxom and toned pins, which she was displaying as she danced along the shoreline, were clearly visible.

Sophie managed to get some sun rays even though it was winter.

Sophie took a moment to take a break from swimming by sending a message to her friend and then sipped coffee she bought in a shop.

Sophie arrived at the beach wearing casual, workout clothes before she went into the water.

This blonde bombshell was dressed in navy trousers, with a Canadian Tourism sloppy Joee.

Her belongings were also kept in her black-and-white The Upside bag.

Sophie wore black sunglasses and a matching trucker’s cap to keep her safe from the sun.

The former Wheel Of Fortune hostess revealed in August that she had signed up for a modeling agency. __S.42__

At the time, she made an appearance on The Morning Show to talk about her new role with Silverfox.

Kylie Gillies and Larry Edmur explained that “age is just an number” and that women can be stylish at all ages.

She stated that the agency celebrates diversity and the only requirement is that one must be at least 30 years old. However, many people working in agencies have reached 80.

“I’d rather have a six-year-old woman selling me face cream than a sixteen-year-old girl with wrinkles.

She takes on this new role amid growing demand for older models in our advertising and catwalks.