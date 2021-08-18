Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania is the Yakuza’s star. games, Kazuma Kiryu

The upcoming Super Monkey Ball extravaganza Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania has an all-star cast of SEGA characters joining the fray including both Sonic & Tails, Beat from the much loved Jet Set Radio, and now, Kazuma Kiryu, the star of the long-running Yakuza series. You can unlock him by solving challenges within the game. Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania will be released on 5 October. It includes over 300 stages of Super Monkey Ball 2, Super Monkey Ball 2 or Super Monkey Ball Deluxe.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 15:10.39 (+0000).