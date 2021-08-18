Susie Dent was unable to speak as 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown Sean Lock, co-star in the film, dies aged 58

Sean said, “I am devastated for his family and sad for comedy that he has lost one of our very best.

Undisputed, undefeated carrot in a box champ. He said, “I will miss him,”

Sean Lock’s agent released the following statement: “It is with deep sadness that we must announce Sean Lock’s death. His family was there to support him as he died from cancer at his home.

Sean is a British comedian who was known for his unbridled creativity and wit, as well as the hilarious brilliance of his comedy.

Sean was also loved by his three children as a father and husband. All who knew Sean will miss him. “We kindly ask that his children and family be kept private at this time.” It ended.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 13:01:50 +0000