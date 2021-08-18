Quantcast
31.9 C
United States of America
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
type here...
Technology

T-Mobile Data Breach is Much Worse than It Used to Be Please be

By Newslanes Media
0
5

Must read

T-Mobile Data Breach is Much Worse than It Used to Be Please be
T-Mobile customers were not the majority of the victims. Their information now is available on the dark internet.

In an email overnight, T-Mobile shared details about the data breach it confirmed Monday afternoon. These are not very good. There was data breached from 48 million users. While that is less than 100 million as the hacker initially claimed, it still means that nearly all of the affected are not current T-Mobile customers.

T-Mobile claims that 40 million of those whose data was compromised were former customers or potential customers, who applied for credit through the carrier. 8.8 million of these are “postpaid” current customers. This simply means that T-Mobile customers get billed each month at the end. These 48 million people had their names and social security numbers stolen. Additional 850,000 customers who paid in advance for their accounts – their names, numbers and PINs were also exposed. This investigation continues, so it is possible that more customers will be exposed.

- Advertisement -

The breach did not result in any good news, however, the majority of affected customers aren’t likely to have their financial data, phone numbers or account numbers stolen. T-Mobile’s decision to keep such sensitive data from the 40 million individuals with whom it does not currently have a business is a bigger question. If the company were going to store that data why didn’t it take greater precautions?

“Generally speaking, it’s still the Wild West in the United States when it comes to the types of information companies can keep about us,” says Amy Keller, a partner at the law firm DiCello Levitt Gutzler who led the class action lawsuit against Equifax after the credit bureau’s 2017 breach. “I am surprised, but I also don’t find it surprising. You could also say that I am frustrated.

Data minimization is a practice advocated by privacy advocates that allows companies to keep as much information as possible. Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation codifies the practice, requiring that personal data be “adequate, relevant and limited to what is necessary in relation to the purposes for which they are processed.” The US currently has no equivalent on the books. “Privacy laws in the United States that do touch upon data minimization generally don’t require it,” Keller says, “and instead recommend it as a best practice.”

Previous articleBMW ALPINA XD3 & XD4 Facelift: Additional photos Power SUVs
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks