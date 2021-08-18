Tamzin Outhwaite was left crying after receiving less than she had earned Expected from the will of her mother, who died in 2006.

- Advertisement -

Tamzin Outhwaite revealed that she was devastated after receiving less than what she had expected from her mother’s will.

This week the EastEnders actress, at 50 years old, shared an image of the stunning Cotswolds as seen from her Shepherd’s Hut. She also reflected on her life.

Tamzin wrote a poignant message urging her readers to review their wills to avoid their assets and money being ‘in the wrong hand’. She referred to the fate of her mother.

It’s upsetting that Tamzin Outhwaite revealed her grief at receiving less than she had expected from the will of her mother (photo 2019).

- Advertisement -

Tamzin’s mother Anna Santi, aged 67, died unexpectedly from an aneurysm. She described it at that time as “the worst thing ever.”

Tamzin wrote: “The view from this new shepherd’s house is beautiful.

“After an exhausting journey from London to unveil the long-awaited hut, we were relieved when it finally happened. Unfortunately, my two children and I arrived at the hut crying after a long family conversation.

Then she explained that she used money my mother left me to pay for funeral expenses. However, mum did not have a will to ensure her children received the funds.

It was so sad that Tamzin’s mother Anna Santi, aged 67, died unexpectedly from an aneurysm. She described it at the time to be ‘the most horrible thing’.

- Advertisement -

“BUT, I managed to find the most stunning @redskyshepherdshuts that we needed for our Cotswolds home. This has been my passion project as well as my holiday home, business, and hobby all in one.”

She concluded her message by adding: “Moral of this story?” Make sure you have a valid will. You don’t want your assets and hard-earned money to go to the wrong people.

The actress also added the hashtags: ‘#mumwouldhavelovedthis #stillgratefulthough #hutwithaview.’

View: 50-year-old EastEnders actress took to her secondary Instagram account, this week. She shared a photo of the stunning Cotswolds as seen from her Shepherd’s Hut, and reflected back on her life.

Message: Tamzin used her post to remind her readers to review their wills, in case their assets and money end up in the wrong hands. She referred to the fate of her mother.

Tamzin received many supportive messages from followers who had shared similar stories.

One wrote, “Aww, we had that with my dad.. It adds to heartbreak, doesn’t it? Especially when you feel most vulnerable about it.”

A second fan wrote: ‘Keep being you beautiful !! A wrong is never unnoticed..karma always waits in the wings.. enjoy your beautiful holiday home!

Beautiful: Tamzin shared another photo of Tamzin’s Shepherds Hut exterior, which she purchased with money from her mother.

“Oh Tamzin! What a wonderful story!” A third party said, “Hope you all feel better and are enjoying your beautiful new addition to the home.”

Another added: “Oh no!” It seems so absurd that the children don’t have everything, even if they make a will. I’ll do it for me too.

OK! magazine last year, Tamzin opened up about her mother’s passing in a candid interview. In an interview with OK!Magazine magazine, Tamzin spoke out about the death of her mother.

Her explanation was: “My mother’s sudden death was shocking. At the age of 67, she died unexpectedly from an aneurysm.

It was heartbreaking to hear: “She was my best friend, and being taken suddenly from us was the worst thing I have ever experienced.”

“She was my best friend, and to have her suddenly taken from me was the most horrible thing.”

Her final words were: “I try to find the positive in all that life throws at us and in this instance the only positive was that she didn’t suffer. She was not in pain.”

In June, she paid tribute to her mother on her 71st Birthday.

Tribute to Mom: In June, the television personality paid tribute in her honor to her mom on her 71st Birthday.

On Instagram, she shared two photos of her mom and an emotion message.

Tamzin said: “June 17th always reminding me of the circle life …..” The joint birthday of my mum and my eldest son…

“Mum said that her first grandchild was her best gift. Happy 71st birthday…

Beautiful: Your presence is greatly missed by all of us, but we all feel your love. My mum is a wonderful woman. (See them together here in 2001).

“We miss you, but we all feel your pain. I have honestly never heard anyone say a negative word about my mum… ( apart from her terrible time keeping) what a beautiful achievement x #alwaystryingtobemorelikeyou (sic).’

In May 2018, Masked Dancer’s star revealed that her mother, a stockbroker, had died. She shared the news via a picture and also posted the sad news.

She captioned the photo with: “R.I.P Anna Patricia Sant.” You are so lucky to be my mother. You were an amazing human being. We are so grateful to you, Mum. I learned how to live from you and continue to learn …’.

The actress shared a different shot with her brothers Jake and Kes as children. She also disclosed that Anna had died almost one month before.

She wrote, “These beauties and we lost our lovely mum three weeks ago today. Suddenly …..THE greatest mum ever,”