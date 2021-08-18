The Obscure Green Bay Packers Website Conquered Facebook

The Green Bay Packers play in one of the tiniest media markets in the NFL, with a small but famously loyal fan base. This is a major part of the Packers’ charm. This is also the reason why it was so surprising to find that 87.2 million people visited Facebook’s single-most popular URL over the last three months. It belonged to a site that charges users to meet up with ex-Packer players.

That fact is one of several bizarre data points to emerge from Facebook’s first-ever “Widely Viewed Content Report.” The document is apparently an attempt to push back against the narrative that the platform is overrun with misinformation, fake news, and political extremism. CrowdTangle, a publicly accessible analytics tool that Facebook makes available to the public, shows that the list of most popular pages and posts on the site is heavily dominated and influenced by lower-than-reputable right-wing publications, such as NewsMax, Dan Bongino and others. They far outperform mainstream media.

- Advertisement - They have no reason to set these parameters for their analysis. Rebekah Tromble, George Washington University

Facebook has long argued that engagement doesn’t tell the whole story. According to company executives, a better way to gauge what is popular on Facebook is to examine total impressions or “reach”, which is the number of people who see and comment on a piece of content. This argument has a problem. Facebook hadn’t shared data about reach until Wednesday. It makes it impossible for the company to prove its claims. As Roose wrote last month, a proposal to make that data public ran into resistance within the company because it also might not make Facebook look so hot. According to CrowdTangle CEO Brandon Silverman, the “Reach Leaderboard” is not a win-win situation from a communications point of view.

We now have a better understanding of what Silverman might have meant.

- Advertisement -

This new report is mainly made up of the Top 20 list, which includes the top viewed pages, domains and links over the past three months. According to Facebook, the reports will be released quarterly. It is not surprising that the domains list includes prominent websites such as YouTube, Amazon and GoFundMe. These results aren’t surprising, but they don’t help. A link to YouTube could point to any of the literally millions of videos. But number nine is the URL playeralumniresources.com–that Packers website. The Top 20 Links Ranking is even more bizarre. That URL ranks first. This means that Player Alumni Resources’ homepage was somehow more visited on Facebook than any other website on the internet. Similar surprises are found in the rest of this list. The link to purehempshop.com is in second, and reppnforchrist.com is fifth with 51.6 millions views.

Player Alumni Resources is quietly an internet juggernaut. It’s run by ex-Packers kicker Chris Jacke. The official Facebook page only has 4,100 fans. The posts receive very little likes and comments. Is there something wrong?

Memes are the answer. Jacke, who has over 120,000 followers on his personal Instagram account, posts low-rent viral memes. He also adds the URL to his business at the top. CrowdTangle data shows that a post asking people what they use to describe soda or pop garnered more than 2,000,000 interactions. Jacke did not respond to our requests for comment.

It seems that this is the mode of operation of other members of the leaderboard. With 72.1 million views, the hemp store is in second. With 72.1 million views, the hemp store is in second place.