This is what Beats By Dre's Chief Designer Thinks are the Greatest He is the User Experience

The concept of user experience is not just for tech companies. It’s an integral part of any business.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

User experience is often thought of as the website’s navigation, which can be intuitive or complicated. Regardless of industry, user experience is essential to any business. It can be technology solutions or tangible products and services. James McKinney talks to Robert Brunner (former Director of Industrial Design Apple) and Chief Designer at Beats By Dre. They discuss design, user experience and their entrepreneurial journey together.

Watch a portion of the interview above or listen to the entire thing here.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 20:41:42 +0000

