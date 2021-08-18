Two Senators call on the FTC for an investigation into Tesla’s “Full” allegations. Statements about “Self-Driving”

The Federal Trade Commission’s new Chair has been asked by two Democratic Senators to examine Tesla’s claims about its autonomous capability of Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Systems. Edward Markey (D.Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D.Conn.) expressed concern over Tesla’s statements about its autonomous capabilities of its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving systems. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) and Edward Markey (D-Mass.) expressed concern that Tesla misleads customers into believing their cars can drive fully autonomously.

They stated that Tesla’s advertising has overstated its vehicle capabilities, making it a growing threat to drivers and others on the roads. We urge you to investigate the potentially misleading and untrue marketing practices of Tesla’s driving automation system advertising and marketing and to take the appropriate enforcement actions to protect all motorists on the roads.

In their letter to new FTC Chair Lina Khan, they point to a 2019 Youtube video Tesla posted to its channel, which shows a Tesla driving autonomously. This two-minute-long video, titled “Full Self-Driving”, has been seen more than 18 million times.

[Embedded content]

Senators stated that Tesla drivers and the traveling public are at serious risk from their claims.

It doesn’t matter if it rains or it pours when it comes to Tesla formal investigations. This letter was issued just days after the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration announced that it has opened a preliminary inquiry into Teslas colliding with parked emergency vehicles.

Lina Khan, the FTC’s youngest chairperson, is the first. Lina Khan is widely considered to be the most innovative appointment of recent history. This includes her antitrust scholarship. However, if the FTC decides to investigate Tesla’s case, it would most likely not have to do with antitrust laws and fall instead under consumer protection. False or misleading claims made by companies about their products are subject to investigation by the FTC.

Not only are these prominent people calling on the FTC, but also other figures who have requested an investigation into Tesla’s claims. The Center for Auto Safety and Consumer Watchdog, two special interest groups, also sent a letter in 2018 to the commission over the marketing of Autopilot features. NHTSA asked the FTC in 2018 to examine whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s claims about the Model 3’s safety “constitute[d] unfair [or deceptive acts oder practices.”

Tesla offers a full self-driving option for a fee of $10,000 at the point to purchase, as well as subscriptions. FSD beta 9 is being tested by the company with just a handful of thousand drivers. However, the Senators are also interested in the beta version. They write that “After the [beta9] update, Tesla drivers posted videos on YouTube showing how their vehicles make unexpected maneuvers that need human intervention to avoid a crash.” Mr. Musk’s inept precautions on social media can be used to mislead drivers and put lives at risk.

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021 20.53:35 +0000