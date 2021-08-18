Warzone Vanguard Event: What time is the Call of Duty Vanguard in Warzone?

Warzone Vanguard has a variety of objectives. It provides gamers with loot and a mission, as well as the first glimpse at Call of Duty’s new game.
After completing the playlist update, you will see the Trailer appear in-game.
Activision even stated that exfilers will receive the highest rewards. This is a great incentive to keep going.
Based on what we have seen, the gamers will take on Verdnask’s train fortress. It will take place in groups of four, so it will be fascinating to see if teams are still fighting one another.
This is just a summary of what we know so far. Activision may have plenty more stuff in the works for the event.
The Call of Duty team sent a message explaining that the target was a heavily armored train. It is also a fortress-like structure with many, deadly turrets. However, we have identified weaknesses.
Your primary goals are to place TNT charges at Verdansk Hospital’s tunnel, where it is expected to pass.
If all goes according to plan, the mountain will crumble with this monstrosity in it. Worst case scenario? Soldier, we’re sending your rifles and launchers in because of this.
You and your squad will both be recognized for their efforts during the Battle of Verdansk.
You can get custom firepower, as well as a lot of other special keepsakes.
“But, of course those who cause significant damage to the enemy and meet the exfil point on time will receive additional rewards which will help them distinguish themselves from other greenhorns in the ranks.
WHAT TIME IS THE WARZONE VANGUARD EVENING?
On Thursday, August 19, at 6:30 PM BST on PS4, Xbox One, and PC the Call of Duty Warzone Vanguard Event will kick off.
According to COD gamers, servers are expected to be busy during the build-up and players should expect to be able join the game at least 45 minutes prior.
The special Battle of Verdansk playlist, which will be available alongside other Battle Royale options when the Warzone event opens up for registration, will become playable.
Activision added that “all normal operations in WarzoneTM will continue until 1030 hours (PT), on the 19th of August, when battle starts.”
We recommend that you attend: Between 930-1029 hours (PT), on the 19th of August all Operators will be awarded Double Player XP and Double Weapon XP. They can also earn Double Battle Pass XP for playing Warzone.
The following information has been provided by “HQ”, although it may be related to an Operator in the field. A “playlist update” will occur at 10:30 AM PT. Do not exit Warzone if this is your first update. This update will take place in real-time and will not need a restart of the game.
Keep checking the Play tab to see a live update. This will allow you to start the Battle.
We may have more information regarding the Call of Duty Warzone event in the next few hours.
Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 02:20.01 +0000