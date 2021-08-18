Quantcast
20.1 C
United States of America
Wednesday, August 18, 2021
type here...
Gaming

Weekly Famitsu scores

By Newslanes Media
0
19

Must read

Weekly Famitsu scores

Weekly Famitsu’s Japanese gaming bible is available to subscribers. This week’s edition includes four reviews, including Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. The review also features Destroy All Humans and Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. However Song of Horror on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 has the highest score. You can find all of the most recent reviews below.

Famitsu reviews:

  • Alex Kidd, Miracle World DX, PS5, Xbox Series (PS5, Xbox One, Switch), 7/7/7/8 [29/40]
  • Attack All Humans! Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Switch – 7/8/8/7 (30/40)
  • RiMS Racing (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch ) 8/8/8/7 [31/40]
  • Song of Horror (PS4, Xbox One – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

Source / Via

- Advertisement -

Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021, 08:51:45 +0000

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSophie Falkiner (48) shines as she displays her beauty. age-defying physique
Next articleWhen they aren’t on vacation, caravan owners can make a profit – this is how. To earn
- Advertisement -

More articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest article

© Newslanes Media, INDIA. All rights reserved. Newslanes® is a registered trademark of Newslanes.

Reach Millions with

einpresswire

Navigation

Categories

Popular Category

Editor Picks