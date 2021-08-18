Weekly Famitsu scores

Weekly Famitsu’s Japanese gaming bible is available to subscribers. This week’s edition includes four reviews, including Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. The review also features Destroy All Humans and Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX. However Song of Horror on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 has the highest score. You can find all of the most recent reviews below.

Famitsu reviews:

Alex Kidd, Miracle World DX, PS5, Xbox Series (PS5, Xbox One, Switch), 7/7/7/8 [29/40]

Attack All Humans! Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Switch – 7/8/8/7 (30/40)

RiMS Racing (PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch ) 8/8/8/7 [31/40]

Song of Horror (PS4, Xbox One – 8/8/8/8 [32/40]

