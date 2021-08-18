When they aren’t on vacation, caravan owners can make a profit – this is how. To earn

Dirk said, “I hope that all UK renters will be excited about PaulCamper’s wide range of motorhomes, campervans, and other vehicles available to them for their staycations.” “

Renters have the opportunity to experience a campervan life without needing to purchase a vehicle.

Many Britons are choosing to staycation this year. Traditional holiday rentals were overbooked and most of them had already been booked.

The caravan holiday has been a staple of staycations, but Britons are discovering the joys of a camping vacation.

