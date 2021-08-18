Why is Vanguard in the Call of Duty Warzone?

Activision has announced that Vanguard will be featured heavily in an upcoming Call of Duty event being hosted in Warzone.
Warzone, the free-to-play video game from Microsoft Corporation can be downloaded to all platforms including Xbox One and PC.
Battle Royale rules apply to the game. A regular match features around 150 players who drop into large maps that shrink until they are reduced to a smaller final circle.
This is when players can drop from the sky to attempt to grab the most loot or eliminate other gamers.
Match ends when the last player or team is alive. Everyone else stays in their numbered positions.
You can collect cash, unlock new weapons, or purchase perks and other items to win the game.
Warzone went through some major changes in Season 5, but none as significant as the hosting of a Call of Duty event.
Activision announced earlier in the month that it will be launching Call of Duty Vanguard.
What is Vanguard, and how does it relate to Activision’s Battle of Verdansk?
What is CALL OF DUTY VANGUARD?
Call of Duty Vanguard, the paid-for Call of Duty video game that will be released in 2021 has a catchy name.
Activision continues to follow a Call of Duty game launch schedule, but there is one important difference.
What IS the NEW CALL FOR DUTYWARZONE VANGUARD EVENT?
Activision confirmed Thursday, August 19th that a Warzone Vanguard event will take place at 6:30pm BST. The new Vanguard event will be a world premiere and likely include a trailer.
This mission will allow you to confirm that Vanguard is going to be part of the Call of Duty Warzone experience.
Activision has teased: “In just hours, Verdansk will witness the largest battle it’s ever witnessed.” It doesn’t matter what country you live in, or which division you belong to. The warzone will be your home no matter where you reside and no matter how much you contribute.
Your target is an armored train with many, deadly turrets. However, we have identified weaknesses. According to our latest intelligence, your primary objective is to place TNT charges inside the tunnel near Verdansk Hospital. We know that it will pass through.
If all goes according to plan, the mountain will crumble with this monstrosity in it. Worst case scenario? Soldier, we’re sending your rifles and launchers in because of this.
For this operation, rally yourself along with the three most powerful members of your strike group – we need all to collaborate to take down the death machine.
Publiated at Wed 18 August 2021 21.10:41 +0000