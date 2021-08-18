Why is Vanguard in the Call of Duty Warzone? Event?

Activision has announced that Vanguard will be featured heavily in an upcoming Call of Duty event being hosted in Warzone.

Warzone, the free-to-play video game from Microsoft Corporation can be downloaded to all platforms including Xbox One and PC.

Battle Royale rules apply to the game. A regular match features around 150 players who drop into large maps that shrink until they are reduced to a smaller final circle.

This is when players can drop from the sky to attempt to grab the most loot or eliminate other gamers.

Match ends when the last player or team is alive. Everyone else stays in their numbered positions.

You can collect cash, unlock new weapons, or purchase perks and other items to win the game.