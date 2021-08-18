Xbox Game Pass August 2021 new titles: Willem Dafoe is headline star in NEW Xbox Game Pass release

Microsoft announced the August 2021 Xbox Game Pass release.

Game Pass has had a great month, with titles such as Art of Rally and Hades joining the service.

- Advertisement -

The second half of this month will be better than the first with nine new games.

Sega’s strategy game Humankind is the first step.

Microsoft describes Humankind as a strategy game that focuses on historical history. You’ll have to rewrite the story of humanity, Microsoft says. Combine up to 60 cultures and you can lead your people through the Ancient Age to the Modern Age.

Xbox Game Pass in Cloud also offers three new Xbox games, Need for Speed Heat and Star Wars Battlefront II.

- Advertisement -

The next release, and perhaps the most important of the month, is the intriguing story-driven adventure 12 minutes.

Star Wars actress Daisy Ridley stars in the game, along with James McAvoy, Willem Dafoe, and James McAvoy.