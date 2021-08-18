You aren’t paying enough attention to the hottest fintech markets To

Hello and welcome back to Equity, TechCrunch’s venture-capital-focused podcast, where we unpack the numbers behind the headlines.

Natasha, Alex, and Danny joined their colleague Tage Kene Okafor for a discussion about Africa’s burgeoning startup scene. TechCrunch’s principal correspondent for the region, Tage reports on the expanding continent’s venture capital, performance of public companies, and the startup environment.

We’ve been paying attention to how much African startups raise money, so we decided to bring Tage along to help us gain a deeper insight into the continent’s tech activity. This is what we found:

Africa’s Y Combinator: Are the well-known American accelerators a major player in Africa’s development? Are we seeing it more because of our information biases or are there other reasons?

Fintech is the core of our focus: Africa is a market where fintech investments and startups are prominent. This was to understand the reasons for this in Africa and the role of startups in financial technology.

African ecommerce: Jumia is a tech startup that specializes in selling goods online and delivering them. What is the rate of e-commerce growth in Africa? And which startups might be next to emerge as leaders in this field? Tage was our interviewee.

Our weekly roundup of news about Equity will be back Friday!

