Aaron Rodgers reveals just how close he was to retiring before returning to Packers

Aaron Rodgers, in an alternate reality is drinking tequila and not snapping at practice.

Aaron Rodgers offseason drama ended with an eye-opening media conference, a return of training camp for the Packers and (and) a new contract. But Rodgers’ offseason drama didn’t end there.

Speaking with Dan Le Batard, the Packers quarterback revealed just how close he was to walked away from the game instead of walking onto Lambeau Field for his 14th season as Packers starter:

Rodgers stated that he felt 50/50 going into camp. Rodgers said, “I don’t care what people think. It’s true. Some things got me there, I was able to meditate and reflect for a few days, which made me feel like I needed to return.

Green Bay offers many opportunities to grow and do exciting things. It felt right to do that.”

Rodgers stated in his Packers return press conference that he considered retiring at different points during the offseason. However, the 50/50 figure shows just how close Rodgers was to quitting.

If Rodgers’ contract and money allocations are any indication of Rodgers’ future, 2021 could be Rodgers last year in Packers colours.

Although it’s technical in nature, Green Bay’s most important goal is to practice with his team and not go out on the course or host “Jeopardy!” Or something.

Publited at Thu, 19 August 2021 15:24.15 +0000