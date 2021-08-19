After sparking controversy, Piers Morgan was defended by his fans Sean Lock Tribute

Piers Morgan , 56, was among those left shocked and upset by the news British comedian Sean Lock passed away at the age of 58 after battling cancer. Often referring to himself as the “mean comedian”, the former Good Morning Britain star found the perfect way to honour his memory, by sharing a scathing yet hilarious joke Sean had once told.

Piers shared the hilarious quote via his social media accounts on Wednesday, after the announcement.

He wrote, “If my ashes could be spread wherever I want, I would have them spread in Piers’ eyes,”

“RIP Sean Lock.”

The self-mocking tribute was a hit with many. It also honored Sean’s sense of humor.

