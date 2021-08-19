Quantcast
After sparking controversy, Piers Morgan was defended by his fans Sean Lock Tribute

By Newslanes Media
Piers Morgan, 56, was among those left shocked and upset by the news British comedian Sean Lock passed away at the age of 58 after battling cancer. Often referring to himself as the “mean comedian”, the former Good Morning Britain star found the perfect way to honour his memory, by sharing a scathing yet hilarious joke Sean had once told.

Piers shared the hilarious quote via his social media accounts on Wednesday, after the announcement.

He wrote, “If my ashes could be spread wherever I want, I would have them spread in Piers’ eyes,”

“RIP Sean Lock.”

The self-mocking tribute was a hit with many. It also honored Sean’s sense of humor.

READ MORE Piers Morgan is furious at Boris for his views on Afghanistan

Others thought Piers was only making it about him, and they blasted Piers online.

One commented: “And Piers Morgan style, you’ve managed make this one all about you. Sean Lock – a pillar in British comedy.

One other agreed, “Oh look! Making it all about you again!”

I was planning to write it that it always had to be about me. “I see that someone else has done it, but I still want to write it again,” said a third.

A third said that Piers was making it seem strange for him to tweet such a thing or trying to make it about Piers.

One fourth thought that the criticisms were people using what was an ode to a great man to attack Piers.

They explained that people are claiming Piers is making it about Piers when they really don’t have to, and they just want to make Piers look bad.”

It’s hilarious, Sean. It’s funny. It is funny.”

Publited at Thu, 19 August 2021 05.08:51 +0000

