Amanda Holden (50) flaunts her toned body in a skimpy bikini She enjoys a Grecian vacation

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden, 50, has put on an eye-popping display in a tiny bikini as she continues to enjoy her holiday in the Mediterranean. As she continues to amaze her viewers with her young appearance, the TV personality went to the beach to take a photo of it.
The star, who has 1.7 million followers on Instagram, posed in a very sultry position as she traveled with her family to Greece for her vacation.
Amanda wore a small triangle bikini and held onto a huge rock to keep her balance as she stood on the waves.
Star’s hair was naturally styled by nature, and she had it pulled down from her face.
Amanda completed the look with a pair of large square-shaped sunglasses in gold and a simple necklace made from gold.
Radio presenter, Sheila, showed off her Mediterranean-tanned skin, which she had developed over the past month sitting in the Grecian sunlight.
Amanda made fun of herself by captioning the photo with “My #rock” and a smiling face.
Pussycat doll and ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant Ashley Roberts said: “What an adorable babe.”
Piers Morgan, a former Good Morning Britain host, also enjoyed the pic.
After going braless on a boat trip, the mother of two nearly had to have a close call with her wardrobe.
Amanda bravely donned a white, plunging V neck dress during a boat ride. This could easily have led to Amanda’s dress falling apart.
The blonde-haired beauty is not the first to be on a boat while she’s been on her Mediterranean vacation. She previously took a photo of herself at the back of one of these boats.
Amanda wore a white bikini as she took in the blue sky and crystal clear sea.
Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 08:38:52 +0000