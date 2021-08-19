Amazon launches India’s first celebrity voice for Alexa Amitabh Bachchan

Amazon launched India’s first voice-over feature for Alexa, featuring Amitabh Bachchan (the nation’s most famous movie star), as part of its push to attract more people in India, the second largest country.

The company, which rolled out the voice of Samuel Jackson on Alexa in the U.S. in 2019, said users in India can add the Bollywood legend’s voice to their Echo devices or Amazon shopping app for an introductory price of 149 Indian rupees ($2) for the first year. The annual price for the second year will be $4.

The 78-year-old actor is providing Amazon with stories from his life, a selection of poems from his father, tongue twisters, and motivational quotes. Amazon customers are able to ask Alexa for music and weather updates, as well as setting alarms.

The company also stated that it uses neural speech technology to create Alexa sounding like Bachchan, even though there is no pre-recording. (Amit ji, remind me to ask you about Amazon’s antitrust situation in India later today.)

It was an exciting experience to work with Amazon and introduce my voice via Alexa. Bachchan released a statement, “I am thrilled that my well-wishers now have the ability to interact with me through this new medium. I look forward to hearing their feelings about it.”

Bachchan, who was a household name in Bollywood during the 1970s as he played characters that faced corruption and injustices, became a star. Numerous advertisements have been done for various brands, including jewelry, hair oil, biscuits and cold drinks.

Last year, the company revealed its partnership with Bollywood star. The pandemic caused Amazon’s engineers to be forced to work remotely on this project. Additional complications arose. Users can send Alexa a one-word alert to trigger it globally. Alexa, this is an example. Amazon introduced a 2-word wake-up system for Bachchan. “Amit Ji” (Where “ji” is a Hindi word that means to respect.

Amazon & Alexa is a company that invents for its customers. Building the Amitabh-Bachchan celebrity voice experience, with one of India’s most iconic voices, was a labour of love. Inventing and re-inventing almost every aspect of speech science was necessary to create the first ever bi-lingual celebrity voice, said Puneesh Kumar (Amazon India Country Leader).

We are proud to have contributed many India-first inventions and desi-delighters, but it is still Day 1 of our journey and will enrich the experience with science as it evolves.

Amazon has invested over $6.5 million in India and continues to invest in startup companies. India is Amazon’s key market overseas. The company signed Bachchan up for one its business ventures before. Last year, the company acquired rights to Bachchan’s movie “Gulabo Sitabo”, which can be streamed globally via Prime Video.

