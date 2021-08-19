Arsenal has six players available for sale in Edu Focus to Change once PS64m double deal done

Arsenal have six players they are looking to sell before August 31 once Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale’s arrivals are confirmed, according to reports. The Gunners had an active summer, but only one sale has been made. Joe Willock joined Newcastle for PS25million after a successful loan period at St. James’ Park.

David Luiz was also released at the end of his contract, while Matteo Guendouzi (loan) and William Saliba joined Marseille as loanees. There were no significant departures from the Emirates. Against this, Nuno Tvares and Albert Sambi Lokonga, as well as Ben White, have joined Arsenal for approximately PS76million, while Odegaard will cost Arsenal another PS34m. This Norwegian player spent last season with Arsenal on loan from Real Madrid. He will be joining permanently from Los Blancos in the near future, and a deal could be made on Friday. Ramsdale, Sheffield United's goalkeeper will join the club for approximately PS30m. This will allow him to challenge Bernd Leno at No 1, and it is hoped that the England international will ultimately replace the German. Edu, the technical director of Arsenal's Technical Department seems to have shifted his focus to the outgoings.

The Daily Mirror say that Arsenal have six players up for sale with Willian, Sead Kolasinac, Lucas Torreira, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Ainsley Maitland-Niles all of those they want to get off the books. Hector Bellerin is mentioned as wanting to leave Inter Milan, but it seems increasingly likely that he will have to remain with Inter Milan after signing Denzel Dumfries. Other potential destinations include Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona. Arsenal want to sign a right-back, but considering the size of Arsenal's investment Bellerin may have to go. Also, a striker needed. Tammy Abraham joined Roma. Lautaro Martinez seems poised to sign an Inter long-term deal.

Arsenal has had limited success in finding buyers this summer for Willian, Kolasinac and Torreira. Willian (32), is expected to make wages of around PS200,000 per week, after joining Chelsea as a free agent a year back. It is difficult to find buyers for Willian. Torreira, who was on loan to Atletico Madrid during the last term, has not been assigned a role by Arteta. His supporters were annoyed when he posted a photo on social media showing him at Madrid’s theme park while Arsenal faced Brentford. Kolasinac, left-back, has been linked to joining former team-mate Mesut Ozil at Fenerbahce. Nelson is the object of interest by Crystal Palace who wants to sign a loan agreement. Nketiah was also mentioned by the Eagles earlier in the window. Brighton, however, were another name that has been linked to the 22-year-old. Folarin Balogun has overtaken Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as his main backup.

Maitland–Niles may end up remaining at Arsenal, serving as an alternative right-back option. However, Burnley and Southampton were reported to be interested in the player.

We know there are still many things we need to do in order to achieve our goals. But it is true that things can take some time. It is possible to do things with different people and things at different times. We are doing our best to make the most of what we do have. They have the ownership to make sure the team is successful and that the goals are met. We are still trying to balance the books, but we must be cautious because the club needs a sustainable financial position. It is possible to do anything, and it is not impossible for many clubs and individuals. The ball has started to move at a different speed over the past week. It’s been difficult. It’s likely that a lot will happen over the next week.

