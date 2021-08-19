Bethesda Celebrates Ten Years of The Elder Scrolls V : Skyrim New Anniversary Edition available November 11

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim was released on November 11th 2011. It made history in the gaming world. Skyrim is celebrating a decade worth of incredible journeys and dragon battles. Skyrim also celebrates the arrows in your knees. And, of course, the countless stories Skyrim’s most prominent denizens tell: YOU!

Bethesda Game Studios celebrates Skyrim’s 10th Anniversary by paying tribute to those who have chosen Skyrim their home away form home, the fans.

Skyrim Anniversary Edition of The Elder Scrolls V

- Advertisement -

Fans looking to celebrate Skyrim’s 10th Anniversary – and newcomers who are ready to explore Tamriel’s north landscape – The Elder Scrolls V, Skyrim Anniversary Edition is available for PlayStation 4 consoles. It also supports backwards compatibility with PlayStation 5.

The full game, plus the three expansions Dawnguard Hearthfire, Dragonborn and Hearthfire, are all included in the Anniversary Edition. You also get all enhancements available in The Elder Scrolls V Skyrim Special Edition. Over 500 pieces of Creation Club content are included in the Anniversary Edition, which includes quests, bosses. bosses. weapons. spells.

Skyrim in concert

Tune in November 11th at 8pm CEST / 11am PST on Bethesda YouTube and Twitch channels. The London Symphony Orchestra, London Voices Choir take us on an exciting musical adventure through Skyrim. The broadcast is from the historic Alexandra Palace Theatre. This special concert pays tribute to the fans of Skyrim, featuring the most iconic and soothing tunes.

Skyrim Museum

Skyrim enthusiasts have a reputation for being passionate and creative, with everything from intricate cosplay to beautiful artwork. Skyrim fans can now share their creativity and passion with The Skyrim Museum. Do you have a Skyrim masterpiece? Send your creations today and join the party!

- Advertisement -

Although it is hard to believe that it has been 10 years since Skyrim was launched, it shows just how Skyrim’s fans have come together to keep this game a fun and memorable experience. Skyrim’s fans and we can’t wait for you to celebrate with us.

Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 21.58:55 +0000