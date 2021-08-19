Canada opens to Brits in a few weeks. What are the New Rules? What are the travel regulations?

Canada announced that it will reopen its borders for UK tourists in just a few weeks. The nation will reopen its borders to UK travellers from September 7th, 2021 if the epidemiological conditions remain “favourable” in Canada and the UK.

It must be completed at least 14 days, and not more than 180 days prior to the originally scheduled departure.

To be prepared for being required to quarantine, all travellers should create a suitable quarantine plan in the ArriveCAN app.

Quarantine is required for all travelers who have been found to be sick or who don’t meet set-out criteria.

Border officials will conduct randomised testing upon entry to the country.