Canada opens to Brits in a few weeks. What are the New Rules? What are the travel regulations?

Canada announced that it will reopen its borders for UK tourists in just a few weeks. The nation will reopen its borders to UK travellers from September 7th, 2021 if the epidemiological conditions remain “favourable” in Canada and the UK.
It must be completed at least 14 days, and not more than 180 days prior to the originally scheduled departure.
To be prepared for being required to quarantine, all travellers should create a suitable quarantine plan in the ArriveCAN app.
Quarantine is required for all travelers who have been found to be sick or who don’t meet set-out criteria.
Border officials will conduct randomised testing upon entry to the country.
The arrival test must be completed by those selected. Alternatively, they may get a kit for home testing within 24 hours.
Random testing is not available for fully vaccinated travelers.
Which rules apply to Canada’s return?
At the time of writing, Canada is on the UK’s amber list for travel.
The next review will be scheduled for Wednesday, August 25th, 2021.
Paul Charles, the CEO of the PC Agency has forecast that Canada may move onto the green list depending on the rate of infected and the vaccine rollout.
But, it is not clear if this will occur.
Unvaccinated immigrants from Canada must be isolated for 10 days.
Britons who have been fully vaccinated and are arriving from Canada to the UK can bypass quarantine.
All arrivals must pass the pre-departure and second day PCR tests. Unvaccinated arrivals will need to be tested on day eight.
Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 17:43:09 +0000