DeVonta Smith is playing tonight? The latest news about rookies Status for Eagles and Patriots

DeVonta Smith will reportedly make his NFL debut. Although DeVonta Smith was unable to play in Philadelphia’s preseason opener due to a knee injury, he is likely back on the field by Thursday.

Smith will “get some plays” in Week 2 against the Patriots, NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark reported.

Smith was out of action for two and a half weeks due to the injury. Smith returned to work earlier in the week, and participated as a team member.

Nick Sirianni, Eagles’ coach, was hopeful Smith would be active before the regular season.

“I always think it’s necessary for guys to play in preseason and go through that,” Sirianni said earlier in the week.

Smith appears to be finally doing that, and getting his feet wet in the face of NFL competition.

Smith was the 10th pick in 2021’s NFL Draft. From No. 12, the Eagles moved up to No. To secure Smith’s services, the Eagles traded up from No. 12. Smith caught 117 passes, totalling 1,856 yards with 23 touchdowns in his last season of college at Alabama. He was the wide receiver who won the Heisman trophy for the first time since Desmond Howard of Michigan in 1991.

Although Smith is 175 lb, which was a small weight for a receiver, there are still questions. The Eagles believe Smith can be an elite receiving weapon.

“Obviously, DeVonta is a big-time player for us,” general manager Howie Roseman said on Philadelphia radio station WIP after the draft, “so we were going to get this guy and make sure he got on our football team. Here’s an offensive coach. This guy makes a big difference.

Smith’s first opportunity to show he is capable of being one Thursday will be against the Patriots.





Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 21.43:17 +0000