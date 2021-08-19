Diablo 2 Beta Release Date: Be ready for Open Beta time for Xbox and PS4

This week, the Diablo 2 beta will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Blizzard has plans for another weekend full of excitement, and everyone is welcome to participate.

The Diablo 2 Beta launches this week at 6pm BST on all platforms.

The best thing is, no invitation codes are required now that early access has ended.

If you are keen to get involved as soon as the servers become available again, preload the Diablo 2 Resurrected demo now.

You should note that PlayStation Plus does not need to be used for Diablo 2 beta testing, but it is necessary for launch online play, just like Xbox Live Gold.

Two additional classes will be offered to players at the test weekend. They are the fierce, shapeshifting Druid, and the Paladin, who is righteous and hammer-slinging, Paladin.