Diablo 2 Beta Release Date, Resurrected Start Time Pre-load PS Plus and Xbox Gold news

Diablo 2 fans are counting down to the start of this weekend’s open beta.

Fans can access the Diablo 2 open beta on PS5 and PS4 as well as Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

- Advertisement -

This weekend’s beta will be open to everyone, unlike last week’s closed beta which was available only for pre-order customers.

Open beta for Diablo 2 will be released on August 20, and UK gamers can start playing at 6pm BST.

Diablo 2 fans can still play until August 23 at 6PM BST, so you have plenty of time for the experience.

You can also preload Diablo 2 beta now if you want to be there.

- Advertisement -

You will need to download the file at around 25GB.

The Diablo 2 Resurrected Open Beta has more positive news, particularly if you play on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles.

Blizzard says that PlayStation Plus doesn’t need to be used to play and access the beta in the open beta. When the full game launches, PS Plus is required.