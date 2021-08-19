Diablo 2 Beta Release Date, Resurrected Start Time Pre-load PS Plus and Xbox Gold news

Diablo 2 fans are counting down to the start of this weekend’s open beta.
Fans can access the Diablo 2 open beta on PS5 and PS4 as well as Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.
This weekend’s beta will be open to everyone, unlike last week’s closed beta which was available only for pre-order customers.
Open beta for Diablo 2 will be released on August 20, and UK gamers can start playing at 6pm BST.
Diablo 2 fans can still play until August 23 at 6PM BST, so you have plenty of time for the experience.
You can also preload Diablo 2 beta now if you want to be there.
You will need to download the file at around 25GB.
The Diablo 2 Resurrected Open Beta has more positive news, particularly if you play on PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles.
Blizzard says that PlayStation Plus doesn’t need to be used to play and access the beta in the open beta. When the full game launches, PS Plus is required.
This is also true for Xbox. A Gold subscription is not required to access the open beta. Gold will be required for multiplayer online when the full game is released.
Unfortunately, Diablo 2 Resurrected beta will not be available on Nintendo Switch.
Blizzard has more to say: “While Open Beta is not available on the Nintendo Switch, the Heritage of Arreat transmog to Diablo III will be made available to pre-order to all players on Nintendo Switch on the launch of Diablo II: Resurrected across all platforms on September 23.”
The Diablo 2 Beta will offer fans five classes to choose from, as well as two new ones, in terms of content.
The Paladin, a hammer-slinging Paladin and Druid are two new characters. You can also play the Sorceress and Barbarian as well as the Amazon.
Blizzard explained that the Druids were a nomadic tribe hailing from the wild lands of Scosglen.
The home of Druids, rugged and lovely, is filled with Werewolves. The Druids have to give up their humanity in order to rule these wilds and survive.
On the other side, Paladins use holy magic as well as swords to defeat demons.
You can even enjoy multiplayer across platforms with up to 8 people.
The session is enhanced by the addition of complementary skills, which help one another in battle. Monster hit points and experience are also important. Additionally, the number of items drops as more people join.
“All players have the option to battle each other, or claim the ear of a competitor in PvP combat.
Multiplayer will also be available. Players can play Act I: The Sightless Eye, and Act II: The Secret of the Vizjerei.
Diablo 2 will be available for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X and Xbox One on September 23, 2015.
Publited Fri, 20 August 2021 at 00:07.51 +0000