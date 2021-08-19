Diablo 2: Diablo 2 is resurrected beta date: Prepare for Open Beta on Xbox and PS4

This week, the Diablo 2 beta will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.
Blizzard has plans for another weekend full of excitement, and everyone is welcome to participate.
The Diablo 2 Beta launches this week at 6 pm BST on all platforms.
The best thing is, no invitation codes are required now that early access has ended.
If you are keen to get involved as soon as the servers become available again, preload the Diablo 2 Resurrected demo now.
You should note that PlayStation Plus does not need to be used for Diablo 2 beta testing, but it is necessary for launch online play, just like Xbox Live Gold.
Two additional classes will be offered to players at the test weekend. They are the fierce, shapeshifting Druid, and the Paladin, who is righteous and hammer-slinging, Paladin.
These will join the already existing line-up that also includes the Sorceress and Barbarian as well as the Amazon.
The characters in this lineup will be available for purchase starting Friday, August 20th and continuing until Sunday August 23rd.
Crossplay is also possible, as there will be so much content unlocked prior to the September final release date. Diablo 2 enthusiasts will be happy.
S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
Up to 8 players may play in one game. In addition to their complementary skills, which help one another in battle, you can also get experience and monster hit points. The quantity of items drops as more people join the game.
Players can also choose to fight each other, or claim the ear of a competitor in PvP combat.
“Lastly, Act I: The Sightless Eye will also be playable, as well Act II: The Secret of the Vizjerei. You can also view the fully remade Act I and II cinematics in both Diablo II: Resurrected Open Beta and Early Access.
Unfortunately, Diablo 2 Resurrected will not be available on the Nintendo Switch due to technical problems.
We are working with all platform partners in order to launch Diablo II: The Resurrected successfully on all platforms. The Open Beta is not available on the Nintendo Switch, but the Heritage of Arreat transmog to Diablo III will be made available to pre-order for players who have Nintendo Switch. Diablo II Resurrected will launch across all platforms starting September 23.
Blizzard did not share any information on last-minute schedule changes. It appears that there won’t be an announcement regarding the Nintendo Switch at this time.
It is worth following the Diablo official social media pages to see if there are any final announcements before the beta launches.
Publiated at Thu, 19 August 2021 06:26.17 +0000