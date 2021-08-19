Drivers are warned to not drink and drive. Arrests at their highest august level

August is the month with most drink driving arrests, at an average 239 per day.

- Advertisement -

Based on data from 32 UK police agencies, July saw an average of 231 arrests per day. September was close behind with 222.

People are beginning to have freedom from coronavirus restraints, and there is concern that these numbers will skyrocket if bars and clubs are open like usual.

In the weeks ahead, millions of motorists will also be traveling to holiday destinations. Many of them will drive around the UK.

LEARN MORE

- Advertisement -

Old car tax discs can make drivers more than PS1,000