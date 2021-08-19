Drivers are warned to not drink and drive. Arrests at their highest august level

Churchill Motor Insurance’s new research has shown that over half of drivers would be comfortable driving after having consumed alcohol. Nearly 3.2 million of them, or 36 percent, had a child with them.
August is the month with most drink driving arrests, at an average 239 per day.
Based on data from 32 UK police agencies, July saw an average of 231 arrests per day. September was close behind with 222.
People are beginning to have freedom from coronavirus restraints, and there is concern that these numbers will skyrocket if bars and clubs are open like usual.
In the weeks ahead, millions of motorists will also be traveling to holiday destinations. Many of them will drive around the UK.
If you plan to drink, consider how you will travel home. Perhaps you can choose to take the responsibility with your partner or friends to ensure you get there safely.
The alcohol limit for drivers in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland is 35 micrograms/100 millilitres. It’s slightly higher in Scotland, at 22 micrograms.
One third of those who drive after having drunk alcohol admit that they are comfortable doing so.
Additionally, 25% of drivers will consume two to three small glasses of wine per day, or 3.3 units.
Data also revealed that London had the largest proportion (31%) of those who feel safe driving after drinking. The West Midlands came in at second place with 27 percent.
Scotland is a country that has stricter alcohol laws. 72% of adult respondents to a survey said they wouldn’t drive if they had consumed any alcohol.
The North East (67%%) and Northern Ireland (58%) follow.
If they’re found guilty of drinking driving, drivers can face imprisonment and a ban from driving.
A motorist who is found to be driving a motor vehicle without the legal limit can face three months in prison, up to PS2,500 fines, and possible driving bans.
Drivers who drive or attempt to drive above the legal limit can face six months in prison, an unspecified fine and a ban on driving for at least one year.
The Department of Transport reports that 2019 witnessed a 17% increase in the number of drink-driving deaths, as compared with 2018.
According to data, between 240-320 people died on roads in 2019, when at least one driver exceeded the legal limit for alcohol consumption.
Publited at Thu, 19 August 2021 00.11:19 +0000