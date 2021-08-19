Elvis had a ‘problem’ with Debra Paget, his co-star and proposed to her: Priscilla looked even more like her

Debra, like Elvis was religious and wild. This side would come out three years later when it became one of the most outrageous scenes on television. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE INFORMATION

Elvis believed she was the most beautiful thing he’d ever seen. Elvis thought she was “the most beautiful girl he had ever seen.”

Debra said that Elvis asked her to marry her after the movie. However, my parents opposed my marriage. Although I loved Elvis, it was not something that happened because of my inability to obey my parents.

She was in fact already involved in a 2-year relationship with Howard Hughes, a billionaire film producer and industrialist – who is far richer, more famous, and stronger than Elvis.

Debra spoke highly about Elvis over the years and said: “He was precious, humble, beautiful person. Elvis was talented, and they had depth that they didn’t use. Elvis could have made a great actor.

