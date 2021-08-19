Andy Burnham and Steve Rotheram, the mayors of Manchester and Liverpool respectively, have backed the Fair Game campaign. This is a long-term effort to address issues that affect the game in England or Wales.

Clubs representing 20 EFL clubs and other non-league clubs are driving the club-led initiative. They want to protect the legacy of the teams and demand a fair distribution of television revenues.

These 20 clubs include: Accrington Stanley; Bury AFC; Bristol Rovers; Cambridge United, Carlisle United and Chester FC.

The clubs want to create a Sustainability Index as part of their policies. Every team will be evaluated and scored according to the following criteria: fan engagement, equality standards and financial sustainability.

The score could then be used for determining how much TV revenue each club gets.

Fair Game wants its fans to be able to decide on things like the name of their club, their nickname, colors, badge, and where they play.

Andy Burnham (the Mayor of Manchester) said that he was happy to support Fair Game. They have the exact solution that football requires.

“I am acutely aware of all the risks that are out there. We have seen Bury’s collapse and the shadow of the ESL. Our communities are dependent on football. It is time to reboot the game.

I support the creation of an independent regulator for an Owners and Directors test that’s fit for purpose and, most importantly, the preservation of the history and traditions of our clubs.

Steve Rotheram was the Mayor of Liverpool City Region. He added, “The European Super League Farce showed how the fate of the game that we love is in jeopardy – particularly as many lower league teams stare into the barrel of financial ruin.”

Football is an integral part of Liverpool City Region’s economy and our communities. It is important to preserve the integrity and place the community at the center of football.

Fair Game Campaign provides the framework for this.”

Former Sports Minister Tracey Crouch fears for the future of football if there is not independent regulation

After six Premier League clubs tried to join the European Super League, there were many concerns about the UK’s football financial viability.

Earlier this month, Tracey Crouch and a number of other MPs revealed their interim thoughts on the government’s fan-led review of football governance, which she chairs.

Director of Fair Game Niall Couper said: “I’m delighted Andy Burnham, Steve Rotheram, have supported us.”

“Football desperately needs to be re-energized and we’re delighted Tracey Crouch, Conservative MP, has conducted a fan-led review.

Fair Game is eager to partner with the government to find realistic solutions for the challenges facing our national game. We have been working closely with clubs and experts.

We want our fans to feel proud to wear their club shirt and to know that the club is there for them for the long-term.

Fair Game will launch its complete manifesto at AFC Wimbledon’s Plough Lane ground on September 9, 2009.

