Google Chrome is a great choice! This devious new feature is worth learning about Hackers use a trick

Chrome users will instead download console-play.exe when they click play on the video. Chrome warns users that this executable file may contain malware.

Google Chrome users can then choose to keep the file or delete it. To bypass the Google Chrome alert, threat actors have created a fake screen for reCaptcha. CAPTCHA and reCAPTCHA are systems that distinguish human users from bots when they attempt to access a website. Web users will be asked to interpret difficult to understand text, or to click on a particular type of object within an image series or sequence of images.

Google Chrome users are required to click B, S Tab, Tab, A and F before they can view the video.

This is a trick to get Chrome users to download the malware file. But pressing B, S and A won’t work – hitting Tab will show a prompt asking users to confirm that they wish to download the malicious file.

After pressing Enter, the download will be confirmed.

