Home Construction: Supply constraints weigh on Production

Home construction fell sharply in July, adding to evidence that elevated construction costs and surging house prices continued to be a headwind for the housing market.

Housing starts fell 7 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.534 million units last month, according to a Commerce Department report (pdf). This pace is slower than April’s, but it was still 2.5 percent higher than the July 2020 figure.

Building permits–a leading indicator for future construction–climbed 2.6 percent in July, reversing a three-month falling trend. However, gains were limited to multi-family homes. Single-family permits dropped by 1.7percent over the month. This suggests that there is little relief from the growing housing crisis, which has been driving up home prices and pushing potential buyers away.

Rising material and skilled labor cost have pushed homebuilders into recession. This has led to a surge in prices. In an August report, the National Association of Realtors stated that the median price of an existing single family home increased by 22.9 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, compared with the previous year. It reached an all-time high of 357,900. 12 report.

Rising home prices have increasingly sidelined prospective buyers, with a recent National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) report showing that the main reason people actively looking to buy a home gave for not pulling the trigger on a purchase was the inability to find one within their price range. In the second quarter 2021, two-thirds (or more) of active buyers spent at least three months searching for homes but were still empty-handed.

Commerce Department’s latest residential construction report showed that there was an increase in the number of homes that were approved for construction, but they have not started construction yet. This is a strong indication that builders are still hesitant about starting new projects.

Robert Dietz, NAHB Chief Economist and chief economist said that while the market and demographics remain strong, rising costs and access problems have led to lower home construction and put an end to new home sales.

Following an August 17 Commerce Department survey, which showed that builder confidence plunged to a thirteen-month low due to higher home prices and rising material costs, the Commerce Department’s Aug. 18 Commerce Department Report followed.

“Buyer traffic has fallen to its lowest reading since July 2020 as some prospective buyers are experiencing sticker shock due to higher construction costs,” NAHB Chairman Chuck Fowke said in a statement.

Even though lumber costs have fallen from their historic high of $1,711 for 1,000 board feet per month in May, material costs are still a problem. This is compounded by a shortage of labor and land.

The Commerce Department reported that single-family homes were completed at a rate of 954,000 units each month, which is 3.6 percent more than the July report. However, the median single-family housing start and completion rates for closing the inventory gap are 1.5 million to 1.6 millions units per month according to realtors.

