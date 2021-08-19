Indonesian D2C insurance marketplace Lifepal raises $9M Series A

The most difficult financial decision a person will make is choosing an insurance policy. Jakarta-based Lifepal wants to simplify the process for Indonesians with a marketplace that lets users compare policies from more than 50 providers, get help from licensed agents and file claims. Today, the startup announced that it raised $9 million in Series A funding. ProBatus Capital was the venture fund backing Prudential Financial. Cathay Innovation participated in this round, as well as returning investors Insignia Venture Partners and ATM Capital.

Lifepal, founded by Giacomo Ficari (ex-Lazada executive) and Nicolo Robba (along with Benny Fajarai & Reza Muhammed), was established in 2019. This new funding increases its total to $12 Million.

- Advertisement -

It currently offers 300 insurance policies that cover life, travel, auto, and health. Ficari, who also co-founded neobank Aspire, told TechCrunch that Lifepal was created to make comparing, buying and claiming insurance as simple as shopping online.

He said that the same experience customers have today using Lazada – convenience, digital delivery, speedy delivery – is what we saw in insurance. Insurance still operates with face-to-face, offline agents as 20-30 years ago.

Indonesia’s insurance penetration rate is only about 3%, but the market is growing along with the country’s gross domestic product thanks to a larger middle-class. Ficari stated that Indonesia is at an important tipping point in terms of GDP per capita. Many insurance companies are now focusing on Indonesia.

Fuse, PasarPolis, and Qoala are just a few of the venture-backed startups insurtech that have been tapping into this market. PasarPolis and Qoala both focus on micro-policies, or coverage that is inexpensive for devices like broken ones. PasarPolis partners with Gojek in order to provide drivers health and accident insurance. Insurance specialists can now use Fuse to manage their business online.

- Advertisement -

Lifepal is a unique company because they don’t sell micropolicies and their marketplace allows customers to buy directly from the providers.

Lifepal data shows that approximately 60% of customers who have purchased coverage in the past for life and health insurance are now purchasing it again. Many automotive insurance customers had coverage in place before but it expired so they went online to find a replacement.

Ficari stated that Lifepal’s customers are similar to the investors apps in Indonesia, such as Ajaib Pluang, Pintu and Pluang. Lifepal follows a similar strategy to many of these investment apps that offer educational content. This is because millennials are often investing in the first time. Its content side, called Lifepal Media, focuses on articles for people who are researching insurance policies and related topics like personal financial planning. According to the company, its website, which includes its blog, has more than 4 million visitors per month, making it a great channel for their marketplace.

Lifepal allows people to easily compare insurance policies, but many customers also use its customer service line which is operated by licensed agents. Ficari stated that about 90% of customers use it.

Ficari said, “We realize that insurance can be complicated and expensive.” “People want to take their time to think and they have a lot of questions, so we introduced good customer support.” He added Lifepal’s combination of enabling self-research while providing support is similar to the approach taken by PolicyBazaar in India, one of the country’s largest insurance aggregators.

Lifepal’s recommendation engine matches customers to policies and support agents in order to keep their business model flexible. The recommendation engine considers factors such as age, gender and family composition, as well as information like their budget (according to Lifepal’s research customers typically spend between 3% and 5% annually on insurance), if they have ever purchased insurance in the past, and whether or not they are currently enrolled with customer support representatives.

- Advertisement -

Lifepal’s investment from ProBatus will allow it to work with Assurance IQ, the insurance sales automation platform acquired by Prudential Financial two years ago.

Ramneek Gupta, founder of ProBatus Capital and managing partner, stated that Lifepal’s three-pronged approach (its educational content and online marketplace, as well as live support agents) could “change the way Indonesian consumers buy insurance.”

Lifepal will use part of its funding to create products that make it simpler to claim insurance policies. Insurance Wallet is a new product that will provide support for customers in claiming policies. This includes information about how to apply, such as where to take their car to repair, and what hospital to go. There will also be escalation if a request is denied. Easy Claim will be another product that automates the claims process.

Ficari stated that the goal was to be there for customers from start-to-finish, including reading and comparing policies and buying, then renewing, and so on.

Cathay Innovation has made Lifepal its third investment in insurtech in the last 12 months. TechCrunch received an email from Rajive Keshup, the investment director at Cathay Innovation. He stated that the company grew tremendously in the past year (12X), and that the company is well-positioned to surpass its ambitious 2021 plan despite the proliferation COVID delta variant. This highlights the fact Lifepal’s ability to duplicate the success of global models like PolicyBazaar and Assurance IQ (US).

Publited at Fri, 20 August 2021 02:12:42 +0000