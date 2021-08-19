Intel Alder Lake CPUs could be a blessing in gaming Computers

Intel’s annual Architecture Day has come and gone, and it’s not all about its exciting Arc GPUs and Nvidia DLSS competitor, XeSS. Intel shines the spotlight on Alder Lake’s 12th-generation processors. It also reveals what gamers can expect.

Alder Lake will feature the company’s second-generation Hybrid Technology built on more advanced Intel 7 process nodes, which splits cores into performance-based ‘P-cores’ and efficient ‘E-cores’. Although we don’t know how many desktop CPUs each one has, we do know that the flagship chip will have eight, which amounts to 24 threads.

P-cores are the same kind that we’re familiar with on most gaming CPUs, offering multiple threads per core but focusing primarily on single-threaded workloads and Hyper-Threading. Only the difference is that of its Golden Cove microarchitecture, which provides a generational leap. Because they are physically smaller than cores, E-cores can only run one thread each. A single P-core will hold around four. They are built on Gracemount architecture. These cores are designed to handle multi-threaded tasks and offload secondary tasks, and increase the power-to performance ratio.

Intel actually claims E-cores in quad configuration offer upto 80% higher performance than dual-core Skylake CPUs or consume 80% less power with the same frequency. This is not surprising considering there are five generations.

Intel has appointed a Thread Director to manage the communication with Windows 11 (in this instance, Windows 11), as well as scheduling tasks between them based on power and thermal settings. Ran Berenson, General Manager, says priority tasks such as gaming, streaming, and web surfing will be run on the P-cores. This means that you can still run the game at the same speed even though there are other tasks.

Alder Lake, aside from its core configuration, will also support four PCIe Gen4 lanes as well 16 PCIe Gen5 lanes. This makes it ready for the next generation of GPUs which adopt this standard. Intel also confirms that Alder Lake will support both DDR4 and DDR5 memory.

Since you’ll need to upgrade to an LGA-1700 chipset, this means you’ll need to pay extra attention to what features the 600-series motherboard packs as gaming RAM standards aren’t usually mix-and-match. You might need to upgrade your CPU cooler, too, as Intel famously shifts its brackets often.

