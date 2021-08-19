Jalen Hurts is not expected to play tonight. Eagles name QB Patriots vs. absence

Jalen Hurts would make his second preseason appearance for the Eagles Thursday night. Joe Flacco, a veteran backup quarterback for Philadelphia’s offense, took to the field instead.

This led to many questions from Eagles fans. After Flacco’s performance in Week 1, Philly’s preseason, did the coaching staff wish to have Flacco join the 1s? Hurts is hurt?

On Twitter, the Eagles announced that Hurts had been unable to attend due to illness.

QB Jalen HUTTS will be absent tonight because of illness. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles).August 19, 2021

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reported minutes later that the team said the illness was not COVID-19-related. This indicates that Hurts won’t be out for long.

Without Hurts, the Eagles’ initial drive was a disaster. On the third play of scrimmage, Nate Herbig, backup center, launched a shot over Flacco’s head. Flacco recovered his loose ball but Matt Judon stripped-sack him. Jalen Mills, Patriots safety, recovered Flacco’s fumble at Philadelphia 9.

Damien Harris completed the drive two plays later with a touchdown run of 5-yards.





